Agrinews

11:50 Source: APK-Inform Views: 77

Belarus harvested 333 thsd tonnes of grains and pulses — Ministry of Agriculture

As of July 16, Belarusian agrarians harvested 333.2 thsd tonnes of grains and pulses (except for corn, buckwheat and millet) throughout the areas of 124.6 thsd ha, or 5.9%. The average yield totaled 2.68 t/ha, declared the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of the Republic of Belarus.

In particular, Brest oblast took the leading role in the harvesting campaign rates — 20.9% of the harvested areas. Also, Grodno oblast harvested grains throughout 7.5% of the plan, Gomel oblast — 7.34%, Minsk oblast — 1.6%, and Mogilev oblast — 0.01%.

At the same time, Vitebsk oblast still did not start the harvesting campaign of grains.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment