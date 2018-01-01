Agrinews

As of July 1, Ukraine harvested over 3.7 mln tonns of grains and pulses — State Statistics Service

As of July 1, the general production of grains and pulses in all categories of agricultural households of Ukraine totaled 3.729 mln tonnes. The harvested areas reached 1.128 mln ha, with the average yield of 3.04 t/ha, declared the State Statistics Service of Ukraine. It is worthwhile noting that the harvest volumes in agricultural enterprises totaled 3.159 mln tonnes, but in households of the population — 570 thsd tonnes.

In particular, the production of wheat totaled 1.965 mln tonnes, the yield — 3.09 t/ha, and the harvested areas — 636.2 thsd ha. Agrarians harvested 1.659 mln tonnes of barley throughout 507.8 thsd ha, with the average yield at 3.27 t/ha.

The harvest volumes of peas reached almost 104 thsd tonnes, and the areas — 82.3 thsd ha. The yield totaled 1.26 t/ha.

In addition, Ukraine harvested 485.7 thsd tonnes of rapeseed throughout 220.3 thsd ha, with the yield at 2.21 t/ha.

