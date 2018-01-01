Ukraine harvested over 14 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agrarian Policy
As of July 16, Ukrainian agrarians harvested 14.72 mln tonnes of early grains and pulses throughout the areas of 4.77 mln ha, or 50% of the plan. The average yield totaled 3.09 t/ha, declared the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.
In particular, the harvested volumes of winter wheat totaled 10.83 mln tonnes, with the yield of 3.24 t/ha; spring wheat — 18 thsd tonnes, with the yield at 2.57 t/ha; winter barley — 2.79 mln tonnes, with the yield at 3.49 t/ha; spring barley — 648.6 thsd tonnes, with the yield at 1.88 t/ha; and peas — 413.9 thsd tonnes, with the yield at 1.57 t/ha. In addition, agrarians harvested 17.2 thsd tonnes of rye, with the yield at 2.42 t/ha, and 3.8 thsd tonnes of oats, with the yield at 1.49 t/ha.
Also, all oblasts still continued harvesting winter rapeseed. Generally, Ukraine harvested 1.96 mln tonnes of the oilseed throughout 780.4 thsd ha (80%), with the yield at 2.51 t/ha. In addition, agrarians started harvesting spring rapeseed. The harvested areas totaled 3.1 thsd ha (6%), and the production — 5.1 thsd tonnes, with the yield at 1.65 t/ha.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
In January-June, the Ukrainian seaports decreased grain shipment volumes — USPA
11:30
-
As of July 1, Ukraine harvested over 3.7 mln tonns of grains and pulses — State Statistics Service
Yesterday, 13:00
-
Preliminary agenda of "Grain Processors Forum - 2018"
Yesterday, 11:30
-
In 2018, Ukraine to increase the production of high-oleic sunflower seed — APK-Inform
Yesterday, 10:00
-
Ukraine: in the second week of July, the seaports decreased grain export shipments
July 16, 12:00
-
Ukraine harvested 13 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agrarian Policy
July 14, 06:30