Source: APK-Inform

Ukraine harvested over 14 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agrarian Policy

As of July 16, Ukrainian agrarians harvested 14.72 mln tonnes of early grains and pulses throughout the areas of 4.77 mln ha, or 50% of the plan. The average yield totaled 3.09 t/ha, declared the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

In particular, the harvested volumes of winter wheat totaled 10.83 mln tonnes, with the yield of 3.24 t/ha; spring wheat — 18 thsd tonnes, with the yield at 2.57 t/ha; winter barley — 2.79 mln tonnes, with the yield at 3.49 t/ha; spring barley — 648.6 thsd tonnes, with the yield at 1.88 t/ha; and peas — 413.9 thsd tonnes, with the yield at 1.57 t/ha. In addition, agrarians harvested 17.2 thsd tonnes of rye, with the yield at 2.42 t/ha, and 3.8 thsd tonnes of oats, with the yield at 1.49 t/ha.

Also, all oblasts still continued harvesting winter rapeseed. Generally, Ukraine harvested 1.96 mln tonnes of the oilseed throughout 780.4 thsd ha (80%), with the yield at 2.51 t/ha. In addition, agrarians started harvesting spring rapeseed. The harvested areas totaled 3.1 thsd ha (6%), and the production — 5.1 thsd tonnes, with the yield at 1.65 t/ha.

