Yesterday, 16:00

Kazakhstan harvested over 300 thsd tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agriculture

As of July 17, Kazakhstan harvested 324 thsd tonnes of grains throughout 169.9 thsd ha. The average yield totaled 1.91 t/ha, declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

It was noted that the harvesting campaign already started in four oblasts of the country. In particular, Almaty oblast harvested 17.9 thsd tonnes of grains throughout 2.3% of the planned areas, with the average yield at 1.75 t/ha; Jambyl oblast — 147.1 thsd tonnes throughout 18.8% of the areas, with the average yield at 2.86 t/ha; Kyzylorda oblast — 2.74 thsd tonnes throughout 22.8% of the areas, with the average yield at 1.01 t/ha; and Turkistan oblast (formerly South Kazakhstan oblast) — 156.3 thsd tonnes throughout 44.3% of the areas, with the average yield at 1.48 t/ha.

