Yesterday, 16:30 Source: APK-Inform Views: 189

Russia: in January-June, the seaports shipped over 25 mln tonnes of grains — Association of Sea Commercial Ports

In January-June of 2018, the seaports of Russia increased grain shipment volumes in 1.6 times, compared with the same period last year — to 25.2 mln tonnes, announced the Association of Sea Commercial Ports of the Russian Federation on July 17.

In particular, the ports increased mineral fertilizers transshipment by 7%, to 9.2 mln tonnes.

For the first 6 months of 2018, the general cargo turnover in the Russian seaports grew by 2.8% compared with the same period in 2017, and totaled 394.8 mln tonnes.

According to the announcement, the export cargo shipment reached 305.4 mln tonnes, up 2.3% compared with January-June last year, imports — 18.4 mln tonnes (up 5%), transit — 31.8 mln tonnes (up 10.3%), and coastal freight — 39.2 mln tonnes (met the last year level).

