In the first half of 2018, Russia increased sunflower oil production — Rosstat

In January-June of 2018, the general production volumes of crude sunflower oil and its fractions in Russia totaled 2.4 mln tonnes, up 2.1% compared with the figures in the same period last year, reported the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) on July 16.

Also, in the reporting period Russia slightly reduced the production of groats by 0.2% — to 733 thsd tonnes, and margarines — down 3.7%, to 229 thsd tonnes.

