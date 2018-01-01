Agrinews

In January-June, the Ukrainian seaports decreased grain shipment volumes — USPA

In the period of January-June of 2018, the general cargo turnover in the seaports of Ukraine totaled 63.8 mln tonnes, a decrease of 3.1% compared with the same period in 2017, declared the State Enterprise Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (USPA). The off-season period for agrarians, which affected the grain cargo volumes, and a deficit of rail cars for ore shipment, became the major reasons for such downward trend.

According to the announcement, two major cargo types demonstrated a decline of turnover in the seaports of Ukraine — grains and ore material. Decreasing of the export transshipment of grains (down 10.3%) developed, due to a decline in trading activity in the off-season and rather high level of the competition rates. Traditionally, the growth in the transshipment volumes of grains in the Ukrainian seaports begins since July.

In particular, in the first half year of 2018 the transshipment of export cargoes totaled 46.1 mln tonnes (down 8.9%), and the imports — nearly 11 mln tonnes (up 18.7%). At the same time, the volumes of transit cargoes processing increased by 7.9%, to 5.8 mln tonnes.

In addition, the processing of cargoes in containers somewhat increased. In January-June, the volumes totaled 391 thsd TEU (up 11%).

Since the beginning of 2018, the Ukrainian seaports handled 5848 vessels, up 176 vessels, or up 3.1% compared with the same period in 2017.

