Ukraine: barley export prices exceeded the cost of 2-grade wheat
According to APK-Inform figures, since the beginning of July 2018 the Ukrainian export market (CPT-port) demonstrated the growth of bid prices for grains of the harvest-2018...
Only several groups of users can see this article:
- Subscribers of "APK-Inform" magazine
- Subscribers of daily "Agrimarket news"
- Subscribers of "Agriday" magazine
- Subscribers of "APK-Stat"
- Subscribers of AWR
Please login to see it.
-
Ukraine exported nearly 0.9 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agrarian Policy
Yesterday, 18:00
-
In 2017/18 MY, the Danube basin countries increased the imports of Ukrainian corn in over 7 times
Yesterday, 17:40
-
Preliminary agenda of the agro-logistics forum "Dnieper-Danube-Black Sea" (part I, Ukraine)
Yesterday, 16:10
-
In January-June, the Ukrainian seaports decreased grain shipment volumes — USPA
Yesterday, 11:30
-
Ukraine harvested over 14 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agrarian Policy
July 17, 15:20
-
As of July 1, Ukraine harvested over 3.7 mln tonns of grains and pulses — State Statistics Service
July 17, 13:00