Agrinews

Yesterday, 13:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 140

Ukraine: barley export prices exceeded the cost of 2-grade wheat

According to APK-Inform figures, since the beginning of July 2018 the Ukrainian export market (CPT-port) demonstrated the growth of bid prices for grains of the harvest-2018...

Only several groups of users can see this article:

  • Subscribers of "APK-Inform" magazine
  • Subscribers of daily "Agrimarket news"
  • Subscribers of "Agriday" magazine
  • Subscribers of "APK-Stat"
  • Subscribers of AWR

Please login to see it.

Topic articles