Russia: NAMEX resumed the export sales of intervention grains

On July 17, CJSC National Mercantile Exchange provided the trading day of grain selling from the public intervention fund for further export target. The fund sold 46.69 thsd tonnes of grain crops at the general sum of 407.41 mln RUR, reported CJSC National Mercantile Exchange (NAMEX).

In particular, 4-grade wheat of the harvest-2014 formed the major share in the structure of sold grain volumes — 20 thsd tonnes at the average weighted price at 10`100 RUR/t.

Also, the fund sold 9.09 thsd tonnes of 4-grade wheat of the harvest-2018 at 6`650 RUR/t; 5.1 thsd tonnes of 5-grade wheat of the harvest-2008 at 9`220 RUR/t; 3.99 thsd tonnes of 3-grade wheat of the harvest-2009 at 8`050 RUR/t; and 8.51 thsd tonnes of barley of the harvest-2014 at 5`650 RUR/t.

As a reminder, July 4 was the previous trading day.

