Agrinews

Yesterday, 17:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 151

In 2018/19 MY, Russia to break a record in rapeseed harvest — APK-Inform

According to APK-Inform analysts, in 2018/19 MY the general harvest of rapeseed in Russia will break a record...

Only several groups of users can see this article:

  • Subscribers of "APK-Inform" magazine
  • Subscribers of daily "Agrimarket news"
  • Subscribers of "Agriday" magazine
  • Subscribers of "APK-Stat"
  • Subscribers of AWR

Please login to see it.

Topic articles