Agrinews

Yesterday, 18:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 122

Ukraine exported nearly 0.9 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Since the beginning of 2018/19 MY, as of July 18, the general grain exports from Ukraine totaled 891 thsd tonnes, declared the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

In particular, the supplies of wheat totaled 278 thsd tonnes, barley — 269 thsd tonnes, and corn — 344 thsd tonnes.

In addition, in the reporting period the foreign shipments of Ukrainian flour reached 1.9 thsd tonnes.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment