Ukraine exported nearly 0.9 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agrarian Policy
Since the beginning of 2018/19 MY, as of July 18, the general grain exports from Ukraine totaled 891 thsd tonnes, declared the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.
In particular, the supplies of wheat totaled 278 thsd tonnes, barley — 269 thsd tonnes, and corn — 344 thsd tonnes.
In addition, in the reporting period the foreign shipments of Ukrainian flour reached 1.9 thsd tonnes.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
In 2017/18 MY, the Danube basin countries increased the imports of Ukrainian corn in over 7 times
Yesterday, 17:40
-
Preliminary agenda of the agro-logistics forum "Dnieper-Danube-Black Sea" (part I, Ukraine)
Yesterday, 16:10
-
Ukraine: barley export prices exceeded the cost of 2-grade wheat
Yesterday, 13:00
-
In January-June, the Ukrainian seaports decreased grain shipment volumes — USPA
Yesterday, 11:30
-
Ukraine harvested over 14 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agrarian Policy
July 17, 15:20
-
As of July 1, Ukraine harvested over 3.7 mln tonns of grains and pulses — State Statistics Service
July 17, 13:00