As of July 18,

Ukraine almost completed the harvesting campaign of winter barley — Ministry of Agrarian Policy

As of July 18, Ukrainian agrarians completed the harvesting campaign of winter barley in 6 oblasts, and reached the final stage in 10 oblasts. Generally, the country harvested 2.8 mln tonnes of the grain throughout the areas of 805 thsd ha (97% of the forecast). The average yield totaled 3.51 t/ha, declared the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

At the same, agrarians still continued harvesting early grains and pulses, which production already totaled 16.7 mln tonnes, and the harvested areas — 5.34 mln ha (56%), with the average yield at 3.13 t/ha. In particular, the harvested volumes of winter wheat totaled 12.5 mln tonnes, with the yield of 3.31 t/ha; spring wheat — 23.7 thsd tonnes, with the yield at 2.38 t/ha; spring barley — 855.4 thsd tonnes, with the yield at 1.94 t/ha; and peas — 465 thsd tonnes, with the yield at 1.62 t/ha.

In addition, agrarians harvested 30 thsd tonnes of rye throughout 12.9 thsd ha (9%), with the yield at 2.33 t/ha; and 5.7 thsd tonnes of oats throughout 3.9 thsd ha (2%), with the yield at 1.48 t/ha.

Also, Ukraine still continued harvesting rapeseed. Agrarians harvested 2 mln tonnes of winter rapeseed throughout 822 thsd ha (84%), with the yield at 2.54 t/ha. In addition, agrarians started harvesting spring rapeseed. The harvested areas totaled 5 thsd ha (9%), and the production — 8.7 thsd tonnes, with the yield at 1.71 t/ha.

