Agrinews

11:10 Source: APK-Inform Views: 129

In July 2018, Russia to export over 3 mln tonnes of grains — Rusagrotrans

In July 2018, Russia will export nearly 3.1 mln tonnes of grains, which will significantly exceed the volumes of the previous month, declared the Head of the analytical center at Rusagrotrans JSC, Igor Pavensky on July 18.

He noted that the reporting estimations became much higher compared with the forecast, formed in the beginning of the current month (2.7 mln tonnes). Russia will reach the export growth at the expense of active shipments of grains of the harvest-2017, as well as high rates of the new crop harvesting campaign, said the analyst.

Also, I.Pavensky said that in July wheat will traditionally form the basis of the export structure and reach the volume of nearly 2 mln tonnes. In addition, the shipment of barley will total 700-750 thsd tonnes, and corn — nearly 350 thsd tonnes.

At the same time, the exports of grains from the Russian deep-sea ports will break a monthly record — 1.6-1.8 mln tonnes, against 1.193 mln tonnes in the same month last year.

According to the expert, in 2018/19 MY Russia will export 41-43 mln tonnes of grains.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment