Agrinews

14:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 79

In 2018/19 MY, Russia to harvest almost 4 mln tonnes of soybeans — APK-Inform

APK-Inform analysts forecasted that in 2018/19 MY the harvest volumes of soybeans in Russia will break a record and total...

Only several groups of users can see this article:

  • Subscribers of "APK-Inform" magazine
  • Subscribers of daily "Agrimarket news"
  • Subscribers of "Agriday" magazine
  • Subscribers of "APK-Stat"
  • Subscribers of AWR

Please login to see it.

Topic articles