In January-June, Ukraine increased agricultural production rates — State Statistics Service
In January-June of 2018, the production volumes of agricultural commodities in all categories of Ukrainian agricultural households increased by 11.4% compared with the same period last year, reported the State Statistics Service of Ukraine on July 19.
In particular, both agricultural enterprises (up 27.4%) and households of the population (up 1.3%) demonstrated the growth of agricultural production rates.
At the same time, in June 2018 the production volumes of agricultural commodities increased by 164% compared with the same figures of the previous month, and up 36.4% compared with June 2017.
