Source: APK-Inform

In January-June of 2018, Russia increased agricultural production — Rosstat

In January-June of 2018, the production volumes of agricultural commodities in Russia totaled 1.603 trln RUR in current prices, an increase of 2.2% compared with the figures in the same period last year, reported the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) on July 19.

As a reminder, in the first five months of the current year the growth rates reached 2.3%.

At the same time, in June 2018 the production rates in the agricultural sector increased by 0.9% compared with the same month of 2017 — to 330.6 bln RUR.

Also, the department stressed that the reporting estimations are preliminary only.

