In 2018, Russia decreased the planted areas under grains — Rosstat
According to preliminary figures, in 2018 agricultural organizations and farm households (including individual entrepreneurs) of Russia planted grains and pulses for the harvest-2018 throughout the areas of 46.1 mln ha, a decrease of 3% (or 1.4 mln ha) compared with the previous year figures, reported the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat).
In particular, the planted areas under wheat in the reporting categories of households decreased by 2.3% (or 0.6 mln ha) compared with the last year level. Also, the planted areas under sugar beet decreased by 5.9% (71 thsd ha), to 1.1 mln ha.
At the same time, the areas under sunflower seed increased to 8.1 mln ha, up 2.6% compared with 2017.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Russia harvested over 31 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agriculture
Yesterday, 15:00
-
In the current season, Russia to break a record in wheat exports — APK-Inform
Yesterday, 14:00
-
On July 18, the NAMEX sold over 9 thsd tonnes of intervention grains
Yesterday, 12:00
-
In January-June of 2018, Russia increased agricultural production — Rosstat
July 19, 18:00
-
Russia exported over 2 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agriculture
July 19, 16:00
-
In 2018/19 MY, Russia to harvest almost 4 mln tonnes of soybeans — APK-Inform
July 19, 14:00
-
In July 2018, Russia to export over 3 mln tonnes of grains — Rusagrotrans
July 19, 11:10
-
In 2018/19 MY, Russia to break a record in rapeseed harvest — APK-Inform
July 18, 17:00