Source: APK-Inform

In 2018, Russia decreased the planted areas under grains — Rosstat

According to preliminary figures, in 2018 agricultural organizations and farm households (including individual entrepreneurs) of Russia planted grains and pulses for the harvest-2018 throughout the areas of 46.1 mln ha, a decrease of 3% (or 1.4 mln ha) compared with the previous year figures, reported the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

In particular, the planted areas under wheat in the reporting categories of households decreased by 2.3% (or 0.6 mln ha) compared with the last year level. Also, the planted areas under sugar beet decreased by 5.9% (71 thsd ha), to 1.1 mln ha.

At the same time, the areas under sunflower seed increased to 8.1 mln ha, up 2.6% compared with 2017.

