Agrinews

Yesterday, 14:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 97

In the current season, Russia to break a record in wheat exports — APK-Inform

According to APK-Inform estimations, despite the expected decline of the harvest volumes of wheat in Russia in 2018/19 MY...

Only several groups of users can see this article:

  • Subscribers of "APK-Inform" magazine
  • Subscribers of daily "Agrimarket news"
  • Subscribers of "Agriday" magazine
  • Subscribers of "APK-Stat"
  • Subscribers of AWR

Please login to see it.

Topic articles