Ukraine: three oblasts almost completed the harvesting campaign of early grains — Ministry of Agrarian Policy

As of July 20, agrarians of Odessa, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts almost completed the harvesting campaign of early grains and pulses, and harvested the crops throughout 98%, 98% and 96% of the plan respectively, declared the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

Generally, Ukrainian agrarians still continued harvesting early grains and pulses, which production already totaled 17.7 mln tonnes, and the harvested areas reached 59% of the plan, with the average yield at 3.14 t/ha. In particular, the harvested volumes of winter wheat totaled 13.3 mln tonnes, with the yield of 3.34 t/ha; spring wheat — 26.3 thsd tonnes, with the yield at 2.3 t/ha; winter barley — 2.8 mln tonnes, with the yield at 3.51 t/ha; spring barley — 980 thsd tonnes, with the yield at 1.94 t/ha; and peas — 487 thsd tonnes, with the yield at 1.64 t/ha.

In addition, agrarians harvested 45 thsd tonnes of rye throughout 19 thsd ha (13%), with the yield at 2.45 t/ha; and 8 thsd tonnes of oats throughout 6 thsd ha (3%), with the yield at 1.53 t/ha.

Also, agrarians harvested 2.15 mln tonnes of winter rapeseed throughout 86% of the planned areas, with the yield at 2.55 t/ha. In addition, the harvested areas under spring rapeseed reached 11% of the plan, and the production — 10 thsd tonnes, with the yield at 1.66 t/ha.

