On July 19, the NAMEX sold over 22 thsd tonnes of intervention grains
On July 19, CJSC National Mercantile Exchange provided the trading day of grain crops selling from the public intervention fund for further export target. The fund sold 22.14 thsd tonnes of wheat and barley at the general sum of 136.18 mln RUR, reported CJSC National Mercantile Exchange (NAMEX).
In particular, barley of the harvest-2013 formed the major share in the structure of sold grain volumes — 13.09 thsd tonnes at the average weighted price of 5`773 RUR/t.
Also, the fund sold 5.53 thsd tonnes of 4-grade wheat of the harvest-2013 at 6`700 RUR/t; and 3.51 thsd tonnes of 4-grade wheat of the harvest-2011 at the same price of 6`700 RUR/t.
