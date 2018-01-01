Agrinews

Ukraine: average selling prices of agricultural products increased — State Statistics Service

In January-June of 2018, in Ukraine the average selling prices of agricultural enterprises for agrarian products increased by 12% compared with the same period in 2017, reported the State Statistics Service.

In particular, in the reporting period the average prices for plant growing commodities grew by 10.2%, and the prices for animal commodities — up 20.3%.

At the same time, in June 2018 the average selling prices for agricultural products decreased by 3.8% compared with the previous month, including the figures for plant growing commodities — down 4.3%, and animal commodities — down 1.2%.

