Ukraine: average selling prices of agricultural products increased — State Statistics Service
In January-June of 2018, in Ukraine the average selling prices of agricultural enterprises for agrarian products increased by 12% compared with the same period in 2017, reported the State Statistics Service.
In particular, in the reporting period the average prices for plant growing commodities grew by 10.2%, and the prices for animal commodities — up 20.3%.
At the same time, in June 2018 the average selling prices for agricultural products decreased by 3.8% compared with the previous month, including the figures for plant growing commodities — down 4.3%, and animal commodities — down 1.2%.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Second round of the agro-logistics forum "Dnieper-Danube-Black Sea" to be held in Moldova, in October
Yesterday, 17:00
-
Stable forecasts of sunflower seed yield in Ukraine and Russia — APK-Inform
Yesterday, 16:10
-
Syngenta — sponsor of the seventeenth international conference "Fat-and-Oil Industry - 2018"
Yesterday, 15:00
-
Ukraine: in January-May, the foreign trade deficit in goods increased — State Statistics Service
Yesterday, 12:00
-
Ukraine: three oblasts almost completed the harvesting campaign of early grains — Ministry of Agrarian Policy
July 20, 17:30