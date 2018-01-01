Agrinews

Ukraine: in January-May, the foreign trade deficit in goods increased — State Statistics Service

In January-May of 2018, the foreign trade deficit in goods in Ukraine reached 2.055 bln USD, an increase of 632 mln USD compared with the same period last year (1.423 bln tonnes), reported the State Statistics Service of Ukraine on July 16.

In particular, for 5 months the exports of commodities from Ukraine totaled 19.46 bln USD, up 12.9% compared with the same period of 2017. The import volumes of goods to Ukraine totaled 21.515 bln USD, up 15.3%.

The export-import coverage ratio totaled 0.9 (in January-May of 2017 — 0.92). Ukraine provided foreign trade operations with partners from 210 countries.

In the reporting period, the volume of Ukrainian commodities exports to the EU increased by 21.3% — to 8.193 bln USD, and the imports of EU commodities increased by 13.4% — to 8.914 bln USD.

