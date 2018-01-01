Agrinews

Source: APK-Inform

Belarus to decrease the harvest volumes of corn and rapeseed

In 2018, Belarus will decrease the harvest volumes of corn by 450-460 thsd tonnes compared with the last year figures, forecasted the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus, Mikhail Rusyi on July 20.

Also, it is noted that the expected production of rapeseed totals 600 thsd tonnes, which is slightly below the figures in 2017. At the same time, agrarians plan to produce a good harvest of sugar beet. So, the general grain production will reach 7.8 mln tonnes, which will completely cover the domestic consumption.

According to M.Rusyi, the main task is maintaining of the quality technologies of forages at both harvesting and storage stages.

