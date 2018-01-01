Agrinews

Syngenta — sponsor of the seventeenth international conference "Fat-and-Oil Industry - 2018"

The company Syngenta became the sponsor of the seventeenth international conference "Fat-and-Oil Industry - 2018", to be held on November 6, in Kyiv, Ukraine (hotel Hilton Kyiv).

Syngenta is one of the leading global companies, which aims at increasing of the food security level in the world, giving opportunity for millions of agricultural producers to use the available resources in more efficient way. Due to the advanced scientific knowledges and innovative solutions, more than 28 thsd agricultural specialists in more than 90 countries around the world work together to achieve one goal: improving of the modern approaches to plants growing.

Since its foundation, Syngenta already achieved significant successes, and to date it is one of the leaders of the global agribusiness. The company portfolio includes over 80 crop protection products, as well as a large number of hybrids, field and vegetable crop seeds.

The Syngenta brand provides high-quality products only, with integrated approach to solution of the operating objectives, and using the benefits of Ukrainian agriculture.

Syngenta actively develops its high-oleic sunflower segment, and not only provides the best high-oleic hybrids and professional protection products for agricultural producers, but also creates new business-models of production-distribution cooperation for high-oleic sunflower and sunflower oil segments. The company business-model comprises distributor, producer, processor and buyer of such veg oil in Europe, and each participant of the process has his own advantages.

