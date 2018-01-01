Second round of the agro-logistics forum "Dnieper-Danube-Black Sea" to be held in Moldova, in October
APK-Inform Agency announces the agro-logistics forum "Dnieper-Danube-Black Sea" (part II, Moldova), which takes place in Chisinau (Moldova) on October 2-3, 2018.
Partner of the event: the International Finance Corporation (IFC), which is a member of the World Bank Group.
In the second part of the agro-logistics forum, APK-Inform will continue the first round scheduled for August 2018 in Mykolaiv (Ukraine), and mainly focus on the oilseed segment of the agricultural market, because countries of the Danube river basin play rather significant role in formation of the supply of oilseed raw materials, which covers nearly 8% of the global production of oilseeds, and demonstrates the annual upward dynamics in the crops production.
Therefore, we formed the following topics for the forum "Dnieper-Danube-Black Sea" (part II, Moldova):
- Black Sea market of oilseeds: current trends & prospects of development;
- Sunflower oil market in countries of the Danube region, and its impact on development of the global market of the product;
- Development of the infrastructure and logistics of the Dnieper-Danube-Black Sea basin.
You can register to participate in the conference at the event web-page.
The marketing department of APK-Inform Agency provides more detailed information concerning participation, sponsorship, advertising, and making a report at the conference:
+38 (0562) 32-15-95
Irina Ozip (ext. 120) — [email protected],
