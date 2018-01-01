Agrinews

10:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 131

In 2017, Ukraine increased the exports of groats and flakes — APK-Inform

According to APK-Inform estimations, in 2017 Ukraine exported nearly 74.1 thsd tonnes of groats and flakes, an increase of 30% compared with the previous year figures (56.9 thsd tonnes). At the same time, Belarus reached the most significant increase the product purchases. In the specified period, the exports to the reporting destination totaled more than 25.1 thsd tonnes, up 5.6 times compared with 2016 (4.4 thsd tonnes).

Also, Egypt increased the purchases of Ukrainian groats and flakes. In 2016, the country was the leader among importers of the products from Ukraine with the purchase volumes at 7.3 thsd tonnes, while in 2017 the imports grew to 8.7 thsd tonnes (up 20%).

We should note that Poland demonstrated the significant growth results (up 71%), and increased the purchases from 2.7 thsd tonnes in 2016, to 4.6 thsd tonnes in 2017.

You can become acquainted with more detailed information about the prospects of the market of groats and flakes in Ukraine by visiting the specialized international conference "Grain Processors Forum - 2018" (September 28-29, Odessa).

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment