In January-June, Ukraine reduced the production of sunflower oil and wheat flour — State Statistics Service
In January-June of 2018, the production volumes of crude sunflower oil in Ukraine totaled 2.519 mln tonnes, a decrease of 13.3% compared with the same period last year, reported the State Statistics Service of Ukraine.
In particular, in June 2018 the production of sunflower oil totaled 350 thsd tonnes, down 23.4% compared with June 2017, and down 20.2% compared with May 2018.
Also, in January-June the production of margarines and edible fats totaled 69.6 thsd tonnes, down 0.4% compared with the same period last year.
As for flour production, in January-June of 2018 Ukraine produced 819 thsd tonnes of wheat and wheat-rye flour, down 8.1% compared with the last year figures. In particular, in June 2018 Ukrainian companies produced 114 thsd tonnes of flour products, down 22.1% compared with the same month in 2017, and down 8.1% compared with May 2018.
