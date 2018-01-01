Agrinews

10:50 Source: APK-Inform Views: 95

In January-May, Russia exported over 22 mln tonnes of cereals — Rosstat

In January-May of 2018, Russia increased the export volumes of cereal crops by 64.5% compared with the figures in the same period of 2017 — to 22.174 mln tonnes, reported the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

In particular, in the reporting period wheat and meslin traditionally formed the basis of grain export supplies — 17.089 mln tonnes, up 69.6% compared with the last year figures.

Also, the foreign shipment volumes of corn increased by 23.3%, to 2.922 mln tonnes, barley — up 2.3 times, to 1.983 thsd tonnes, as well as wheat flour and wheat-rye flour — up 83.1%, to 108 thsd tonnes.

At the same time, the exports of Russian rice reduced by 41.1%, to 48.6 thsd tonnes, and sunflower seed — down 83.9%, to 36.3 thsd tonnes.

According to the announcement, in January-May of 2018 Russia increased the import volumes of palm oil and its fractions by 26.9% compared with the same period in 2017 — to 412 thsd tonnes.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment