In June 2018, Kazakhstan broke a record in the monthly production of vegetable oils

According to the Statistics Committee at the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in June 2018 the general production volumes of vegetable oils in the country totaled 29.2 thsd tonnes, which became a new historical peak for the reporting period of year.

At the same time, the production of crude sunflower oil reduced to 8.6 thsd tonnes only, which became the minimum monthly result in 2017/18 MY. But the production of refined sunflower oil slightly increased to the level of 9.2 thsd tonnes, up 8% compared with May 2018.

In the reporting month, the production of rapeseed oil in Kazakhstan totaled 5.4 thsd tonnes, up 27% compared with May 2018, which also broke a monthly record for the product.

Also, in June 2018 the production volumes of soybean oil broke a monthly record, and reached 3 thsd tonnes. The result demonstrated the second largest volume in the whole contemporary history.

