In 2017/18 MY, Ukraine exported grains at more than 6 bln USD — Ministry of Agrarian Policy

According to the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine, in 2017/18 MY the country supplied 39.4 mln tonnes of grain crops on foreign markets at the sum of 6.4 bln USD, declared the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food on July 20.

In particular, in the reporting year Ukraine exported 17.2 mln tonnes of wheat at the sum of 2.83 bln USD. Indonesia (13.3%), Egypt (11.8%), and Bangladesh (8.7%) were the major importers of the grain. Also, Ukraine supplied 4.3 mln tonnes of barley on foreign markets at the sum of 640 mln USD (Saudi Arabia — 41.2%, China — 19.3%, and Libya — 6.6%), and 17.8 mln tonnes of corn at the sum of 2.86 bln USD (China — 16.4%, Egypt — 13.6%, and the Netherlands — 12.2%).

Generally, Egypt (724 mln USD, 11.4%), China (594 mln USD, 9.3%), Spain (459 mln USD, 7.2%), Indonesia (375 mln USD, 5.9%), and the Netherlands (348 mln USD, 5.5%) became the main importers of Ukrainian grain crops.

It was noted that Ukraine exported 39 mln tonnes of grains (99%) by marine transport means, 306 thsd tonnes (0.8%) — rail transport, and 80 thsd tonnes (0.2%) — motor transport.

