Since the beginning of 2017/18 MY, Ukraine exported more than 150 thsd tonnes of sunflower meal to China

Since the beginning of 2017/18 MY (September-June), Ukraine exported more than 150 thsd tonnes of sunflower meal to China, or 4.5% of the general foreign shipments of the product.

Taking into account the large-scale Chinese market, which is constantly looking for alternative sources of protein oilseed products in terms of the current trade conflict with the USA, APK-Inform expects for great prospects of increasing of the supplies of sunflower meal in the country.

A growing number of Ukrainian companies-producers started receiving the phytosanitary permission to export sunflower meal to China. As a reminder, in the beginning of July 2018 The General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China (GACC) authorized 17 Ukrainian companies-producers of sunflower meal to export their commodities to China, in addition to 7 companies, which were previously authorized. Thus, to date 24 Ukrainian companies has the right to supply the products to China, and their numbers will continue growing.

