In 2017/18 MY, Ukraine exported the maximum volumes of rapeseed for 4 recent seasons
In 2017/18 MY, Ukraine supplied 2.12 mln tonnes of rapeseed on foreign markets, an increase of more than 2 times compared with the previous season results. In addition, the reporting export volumes become the maximum ones for 4 recent seasons.
In 2017/18 MY, Ukraine exported rapeseed to 25 countries, against 23 ones in the previous season.
Traditionally, the EU countries became the main importer, which covered 81% of the general shipments, against 92% in 2016/17 MY. At the same time, Ukraine increased the share of supplies to other regions: South Asia — from 3% to 12%, the Middle East — from 4.5% to 6%.
In physical terms, Ukraine supplied 1.72 mln tonnes of the oilseed to the EU (up 80% compared with the previous season). The Netherlands (up 4.3 times), Germany (up 3.2 times), Belgium (up 2.1 times), France (down 40%), Portugal (down 3%), and Poland (down 3 times) were the main countries-importers.
