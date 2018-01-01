On July 25, the NAMEX sold over 35 thsd tonnes of intervention grains
On July 25, CJSC National Mercantile Exchange provided the trading day of grain crops selling from the public intervention fund for further export target. The fund sold 35.62 thsd tonnes of wheat and barley at the general sum of 316.6 mln RUR, reported CJSC National Mercantile Exchange (NAMEX).
As a reminder, on the previous trading day, on June 19, the fund sold 22.14 thsd tonnes of grains.
In particular, 4-grade wheat of the harvest-2014 formed the major share in the structure of sold grain volumes — 16.99 thsd tonnes at the average weighted price of 10`946 RUR/t.
Also, the fund sold 2.97 thsd tonnes of 3-grade wheat of the harvest-2013 at 7'600 RUR/t; and 1.22 thsd tonnes of 4-grade wheat of the harvest-2013 at the same price of 6`500 RUR/t. In addition, the fund sold 9.72 thsd tonnes of barley of the harvest-2013 at 5`869 RUR/t, and 4`725 thsd tonnes of barley of the harvest-2016 at 9`117 RUR/t.
