Ukraine exported 1.5 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agrarian Policy
In 2018/19 MY, Ukraine already supplied 1.5 mln tonnes of grain on foreign markets, reported the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine on July 25, referring to the State Fiscal Service figures.
In particular, the exports of wheat totaled 433 thsd tonnes, barley — 430 thsd tonnes, and corn — 631 thsd tonnes.
In addition, since the beginning of the season the foreign shipments of Ukrainian flour reached 2 thsd tonnes.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Major Ukrainian traders increased the prices for GM-free rapeseed
17:00
-
Ukraine harvested 20 mln tonnes of grains and pulses — Ministry of Agrarian Policy
13:20
-
In 2017/18 MY, Ukraine exported the maximum volumes of rapeseed for 4 recent seasons
11:10
-
Since the beginning of 2017/18 MY, Ukraine exported more than 150 thsd tonnes of sunflower meal to China
10:00
-
In 2017/18 MY, Ukraine increased the exports of flour to countries of Central Africa — APK-Inform
Yesterday, 17:40
-
Ukraine: sunflower oil prices reduced in the seaports
Yesterday, 16:10