Ukraine exported 1.5 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agrarian Policy

In 2018/19 MY, Ukraine already supplied 1.5 mln tonnes of grain on foreign markets, reported the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine on July 25, referring to the State Fiscal Service figures.

In particular, the exports of wheat totaled 433 thsd tonnes, barley — 430 thsd tonnes, and corn — 631 thsd tonnes.

In addition, since the beginning of the season the foreign shipments of Ukrainian flour reached 2 thsd tonnes.

