Russia exported over 3 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agriculture

Since the beginning of 2018/19 MY, and as of July 25, the export volumes of grains from Russia totaled 3.3 mln tonnes (without the supplies to the EAEU countries), an increase of 2.1 times compared with the same period last season (1.59 mln tonnes), declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, referring to operative data of the Federal Customs Service.

In particular, the supplies of wheat reached 2.5 mln tonnes from the general export volumes (up 3.4 times), barley — 516 thsd tonnes (up 6%), corn — 219 thsd tonnes (down 38%), and other grain crops — 25.6 thsd tonnes (up 1.2 times).

