On July 26, the NAMEX sold less than 2 thsd tonnes of intervention grains
On July 26, CJSC National Mercantile Exchange provided the trading day of grain crops selling from the public intervention fund for further export target. The fund sold 1.89 thsd tonnes of wheat only at the general sum of 1.97 mln RUR, reported CJSC National Mercantile Exchange (NAMEX).
In particular, 4-grade wheat of the harvest-2014 formed the whole structure of sold grain volumes. The average weighted price totaled 10`400 RUR/t.
