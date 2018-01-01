Russia may annually process 15 mln tonnes of grains for biofuel — Deputy Prime Minister
Russia has all opportunities to annually provide nearly 10-15 mln tonnes of grains for bioethanol production, declared the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Alexei Gordeyev.
According to him, in terms of stable provision of 10-15 mln tonnes of grains for bioethanol production, and then supplying the fuel to petroleum company, Russia will be able to produce much cleaner fuel.
It is the key to success, added A.Gordeyev.
