Agrinews

15:10 Source: APK-Inform Views: 60

Russia to export the major volumes of grains in the first half of 2018/19 MY — Rusagrotrans

In the first half of 2018/19 MY (July-December), Russia can export nearly 27 mln tonnes of grains, declared the Head of the analytical center at Rusagrotrans JSC, Igor Pavensky.

According to him, the reporting figures will form 66% of the general export volumes forecasted by Rusagrotrans for the whole season (nearly 41 mln tonnes).

In the first half of the season, the active shipment rates of Russian grains will be mainly driven by the significant growth of the export prices, reduction of the general harvest of grains in the world, and worsening of the qualitative figures of harvested grains.

As for the prospects of the several following months, I.Pavensky said that in July 2018 Russia will supply nearly 4.1 mln tonnes of grains on foreign markets, up 1.5 times compared with the same month last year.

In particular, rail transport will cover nearly 0.9 mln tonnes of the reporting volumes, which will break a record for July period, and exceed the same month las year in 1.6 times. At the same time, the reporting transport mean will ship mainly old crop stocks. The same trend will continue developing in August 2018, added the analyst.

Generally, in August 2018 Russia will export nearly 4.3-4.5 mln tonnes of grains, forecasted I.Pavensky.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment