On July 27, the NAMEX sold almost 20 thsd tonnes of intervention grains

On July 27, CJSC National Mercantile Exchange provided the trading day of grain crops selling from the public intervention fund for further export target. The fund sold 19.76 thsd tonnes of wheat and barley at the general sum of 217 mln RUR, reported CJSC National Mercantile Exchange (NAMEX).

In particular, 4-grade wheat of the harvest-2014 formed the major share in the structure of sold grain volumes — 18.28 thsd tonnes at the average weighted price of 10`900 RUR/t.

Also, the fund sold 128 tonnes of 3-grade wheat of the harvest-2008 at 11'050 RUR/t; and 1.35 thsd tonnes of barley of the harvest-2016 at the same price of 9`115 RUR/t.

As a reminder, on the previous trading day, on June 26, the fund sold less than 2 thsd tonnes of grains.

