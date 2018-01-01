Ukraine: in the fourth week of July, the seaports decreased grain export shipments
According to the weekly monitoring reports by APK-Inform Agency, in the period of July 21-27, 2018, the seaports of Ukraine somewhat decreased the export volumes of major grain crops...
Only several groups of users can see this article:
- Subscribers of "APK-Inform" magazine
- Subscribers of daily "Agrimarket news"
- Subscribers of "Agriday" magazine
- Subscribers of "APK-Stat"
- Subscribers of AWR
Please login to see it.
-
Ukraine and Russia significantly reduced the planted areas under new crop rye
12:40
-
Ukraine harvested over 21 mln tonnes of grains and pulses — Ministry of Agrarian Policy
July 27, 18:50
-
In 2018, countries of the Danube region to harvest nearly 10 mln tonnes of rapeseed
July 27, 16:00
-
Ukraine planted grains and pulses for the harvest-2018 throughout over 14.8 mln ha — State Statistics Service
July 27, 13:30
-
Major Ukrainian traders increased the prices for GM-free rapeseed
July 26, 17:00