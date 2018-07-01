Ukraine: as of July 1, grain and sunflower stocks totaled over 9 mln tonnes — State Statistics Service
As of July 1, 2018, agricultural enterprises, and grain storage and processing enterprises of Ukraine stored 9.176 mln tonnes of grains and sunflower seed, an increase of 35.5% compared with the same date in 2017, reported the State Statistics Service.
In particular, wheat stocks totaled 3.573 mln tonnes, corn for grain — 3.319 mln tonnes, barley — 1.757 mln tonnes, rye — 81.9 thsd tonnes, as well as sunflower seed — 1.125 mln tonnes (down 11.7%).
According to the announcement, directly agrarian enterprises stored 5.302 mln tonnes of the reporting agricultural crops, while crop processing and storing enterprises — 3.875 mln tonnes.
