For 11 months of 2017/18 MY, Kazakhstan exported record volumes of lentils
According to the Customs Control Committee at the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in March 2018 the export volumes of lentils from the country totaled 21.5 thsd tonnes, an increase of 8.8 times compared with the level in the same month last year, and which became a new peak for the reporting month for the whole contemporary history.
In May 2018, Turkey remained the main country-importer of the Kazakh crop, and purchased 94% (20 thsd tonnes) of the shipped volumes.
Generally, in July-May of 2017/18 MY Kazakhstan shipped 110.6 thsd tonnes of lentils on foreign markets, which became a record for the crop exports. We should note that in the same period of the previous season, Kazakhstan supplied 89.5 thsd tonnes of lentils on foreign markets.
