In 2017/18 MY, Russia significantly increased the supplies of wheat to Southeast Asia

For 11 months of 2017/18 MY (July-May), the exports of Russian wheat to countries of Southeast Asia totaled nearly 4 mln tonnes, an increase of almost 6 times compared with the figures for the whole previous season (616.9 thsd tonnes).

In the reporting period, Vietnam was the largest importer of the Russian grain, and purchased nearly 2 mln tonnes of wheat, against 124.3 thsd tonnes in the whole 2016/17 MY. Also, Indonesia increased the grain shipment in more than 3 times compared with the season-2016/17, and purchased more than 1.2 mln tonnes of Russian wheat.

At the same time, Russia significantly increased the grain deliveries to the Philippines — 366 thsd tonnes, against 16.5 thsd tonnes in the whole 2016/17 MY. In addition, in the reporting region Thailand and Malaysia also purchased wheat from Russia.

