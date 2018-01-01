Agrinews

Ukraine harvested over 22 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agrarian Policy

As of July 30, Ukrainian agrarians harvested 22.4 mln tonnes of early grains and pulses throughout the areas of 7 mln ha, or 70% of the forecast. The average yield totaled 3.22 t/ha, declared the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

In particular, the harvested volumes of winter wheat totaled 17 mln tonnes, with the yield of 3.48 t/ha; spring wheat — 54.4 thsd tonnes, with the yield at 2.39 t/ha; winter barley — 3 mln tonnes, with the yield at 3.49 t/ha; spring barley — 1.6 mln tonnes, with the yield at 2.08 t/ha; and peas — 590.5 thsd tonnes, with the yield at 1.72 t/ha.

In addition, agrarians harvested 86 thsd tonnes of rye throughout 24% of the planned areas, with the yield at 2.42 t/ha; and 25.6 thsd tonnes of oats throughout 7% of the areas, with the yield at 1.79 t/ha.

Also, Ukraine almost completed the harvesting campaign of winter rapeseed. Agrarians harvested 2.4 mln tonnes of winter rapeseed throughout 930 thsd ha (95%), with the yield at 2.59 t/ha. In addition, the harvested areas under spring rapeseed reached 12 thsd ha (17%), and the production — 21 thsd tonnes, with the yield at 1.73 t/ha.

