Russia harvested over 39 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agriculture

As of July 30, Russian agrarians harvested grains and pulses throughout the areas of 11 mln ha (in 2017 — 8.9 mln ha), or 23.6% of the plan. The production volumes reached 39.4 mln tonnes (38 mln tonnes), with the average yield of 3.6 t/ha (4.28 t/ha), declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation.

In particular, agrarians harvested winter and spring wheat throughout 9.1 mln ha (in 2017 — 7.1 mln ha). The average yield totaled 3.74 t/ha (4.5 t/ha), and the production volumes reached 34 mln tonnes (32.1 mln tonnes). Also, Russia harvested 2.9 mln tonnes of winter and spring barley (4.2 mln tonnes) throughout 960.2 thsd ha (1.1 mln ha), with the average yield at 3.01 t/ha (3.74 t/ha).

In addition, as of the reporting date rapeseed harvested areas reached 131.5 thsd ha (113.9 thsd ha), or 8.3% of the plan. The production totaled 247.9 thsd tonnes of the oilseed (225.8 thsd tonnes), with the yield at 1.89 t/ha (1.98 t/ha).

