Russia harvested over 39 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agriculture
As of July 30, Russian agrarians harvested grains and pulses throughout the areas of 11 mln ha (in 2017 — 8.9 mln ha), or 23.6% of the plan. The production volumes reached 39.4 mln tonnes (38 mln tonnes), with the average yield of 3.6 t/ha (4.28 t/ha), declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation.
In particular, agrarians harvested winter and spring wheat throughout 9.1 mln ha (in 2017 — 7.1 mln ha). The average yield totaled 3.74 t/ha (4.5 t/ha), and the production volumes reached 34 mln tonnes (32.1 mln tonnes). Also, Russia harvested 2.9 mln tonnes of winter and spring barley (4.2 mln tonnes) throughout 960.2 thsd ha (1.1 mln ha), with the average yield at 3.01 t/ha (3.74 t/ha).
In addition, as of the reporting date rapeseed harvested areas reached 131.5 thsd ha (113.9 thsd ha), or 8.3% of the plan. The production totaled 247.9 thsd tonnes of the oilseed (225.8 thsd tonnes), with the yield at 1.89 t/ha (1.98 t/ha).
You should be authorized to post comment
-
In 2017/18 MY, Russia significantly increased the supplies of wheat to Southeast Asia
12:00
-
In 2018, Russia doubled the planted areas under mustard seed — Rosstat
Yesterday, 13:20
-
In the fourth week of July, the Russian seaports increased grain export volumes
Yesterday, 11:30
-
On July 27, the NAMEX sold almost 20 thsd tonnes of intervention grains
July 27, 18:30
-
Rusagrotrans lowered the forecast of grain production in Russia
July 27, 17:00
-
Russia to export the major volumes of grains in the first half of 2018/19 MY — Rusagrotrans
July 27, 15:10
-
Russia harvested over 34 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agriculture
July 27, 12:00