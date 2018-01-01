Agrinews

Ukraine: in the first half year, the exports of agricultural products totaled over 8.6 bln USD — Institute of Agrarian Economics

According to the State Statistics Service, in January-June of 2018 the exports of agri-food products remained almost at the level of the same period last year, and totaled more than 8.6 bln USD (down 2%), declared the Deputy Director on scientific work at the National scientific center “Institute of Agrarian Economics”, Academician of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences (NAAS), Nikolai Pugachev.

According to calculations of the Institute, in the first half of the current year the share of agricultural food exports in the general structure of exports from Ukraine totaled over 37%.

In particular, grains, oilseeds, various types of fats and oils — mainly sunflower oil, as well as goods of the food and processing industries, remained the major positions in the structure of domestic agricultural food exports. Their combined share formed 88% of the exports, noted N.Pugachev.

According to him, in January-June of 2018 some food products increased their export volumes in physical terms.

In particular, the shipments of eggs increased in more than 1.5 times — from 31 thsd tonnes, to 48 thsd tonnes. The exports of pulses, including peas, totaled 54 thsd tonnes, against 1 thsd tonnes in January-June of 2017. The shipments of malt grew from 70 thsd tonnes to 97 thsd tonnes. The factor formed a significant increase in cost of the food products in the general structure of the Ukrainian agricultural food exports, the expert said.

In the first half of 2018, Ukraine increased the cost of export deliveries of poultry meat from 196 mln USD to 241 mln USD, as well as oil — from 45 mln USD to 74 mln USD, mainly due to the growth of prices for the reporting types of agricultural products.

