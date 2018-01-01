Agrinews

Moldova completed the harvesting campaign of winter rapeseed

Moldavian agrarians already completed the harvesting campaign of winter rapeseed, and harvested the oilseed throughout 44 thsd ha, with the average yield of 2 t/ha, down 0.1 t/ha compared with the average figures for 5 recent years. reported the Ministry of Agriculture, Regional Development and Environment of the Republic of Moldova on July 27.

Also, the harvesting works of peas and rapeseed reached its final stages. To date, agrarians harvested peas throughout 90% of the planned areas, and the average yield totaled 1.4 t/ha (down 0.7 t/ha). Nevertheless, according to the Senior adviser at the Department of production, processing and quality control policy of plant products at the Ministry, Marin Grama, the country had to extended the harvesting campaign of grains, due to heavy rains. As of July 27, agrarians harvested wheat throughout more than 92% of the forecast, and winter barley — 98%.

At the same time, northern oblasts of the country demonstrated the best results, where the average yield of wheat totaled 3.4 t/ha. In the south and center of the country, there were lower yield rates. So, the average yield totaled 2.8 t/ha. Barley demonstrated the similar situation with yield figures: in the north — 3.4 t/ha, the center and south — 2.5 t/ha, but the average yield in the country still did not exceed the average figures for 5 recent years. Also, agrarians already harvested 75% of spring barley volumes throughout 35 thsd ha, he said.

