For 11 months of 2017/18 MY, Kazakhstan significantly increased the exports of barley
The deficit of barley stocks in Kazakhstan, which is typical for the end of the season, caused a significant decreasing of the export shipments of the grain in May 2018.
According to the Customs Control Committee at the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in the reporting month the exports of barley totaled 61 thsd tonnes. Traditionally, Iran became the major importer (94%).
Nevertheless, for 11 months of the season-2017/18 (July-May) barley exports from Kazakhstan reached 1.3 mln tonnes, which significantly exceeded previous estimations of many global analytical agencies. In addition, the achieved figures broke a historical record for the country, and almost doubled the shipment volumes for the whole previous MY.
