In 2018, Crimea almost halved the harvest of grains — Ministry of Agriculture

Due to the severe drought throughout the territory of Crimea for several recent months, as of July 30 the general harvest of grain crops in the region decreased by 48% compared with the same date last year, and totaled slightly more than 840 thsd tonnes, against nearly 1.5 mln tonnes in 2017, declared the Minister of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Patrushev on July 30.

According to the official estimations, in 2018 the losses of crops in Crimea totaled more than 10 thsd ha. Only the direct charges totaled over 50 mln RUR, the Minister added.

However, the Head of the Ministry noted that the region does not face any deficit of grains, taking into account the high carry-over stocks and resources of the intervention fund. At the same time, if it becomes necessary, the region can use the grain stocks of the Southern Federal District.

