Ukraine almost completed the harvesting campaign of winter rapeseed — Ministry of Agrarian Policy
As of August 1, Ukrainian agrarians harvested 2.4 mln tonnes of winter rapeseed throughout the areas of 943 thsd ha (97% of the forecast), with the average yield of 2.59 t/ha, declared the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.
In addition, agrarians harvested 24.3 mln tonnes of early grains and pulses throughout 7.4 mln ha, or 75% of the forecast. The average yield totaled 3.26 t/ha. In particular, the harvested volumes of winter wheat totaled 18.4 mln tonnes, with the yield of 3.53 t/ha; spring wheat — 77.6 thsd tonnes, with the yield at 2.52 t/ha; winter barley — 3 mln tonnes, with the yield at 3.5 t/ha; spring barley — 2 mln tonnes, with the yield at 2.17 t/ha; and peas — 626 thsd tonnes, with the yield at 1.74 t/ha.
Also, Ukraine harvested 116 thsd tonnes of rye throughout 30% of the planned areas, with the yield at 2.64 t/ha; and 34 thsd tonnes of oats throughout 9% of the areas, with the yield at 1.8 t/ha.
At the same time, Ukraine still continued harvesting spring rapeseed. The harvested areas already reached 13.7 thsd ha (21%), and the production — 20.9 thsd tonnes, with the yield at 1.87 t/ha.
